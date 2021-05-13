Where children 12+ can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico and Richmond parents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine for their child now have numerous chances to take them to walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events at Richmond Raceway.

Adults and children 12 and older can get the vaccine at vaccination events, set for May 19, 20, 26, and 27.

Each clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointment is required.

Richmond Raceway is located at 600 E Laburnum Avenue.

State health officials said Thursday that inoculating children between 12-15 will help prevent the overall spread of the disease in the state.

Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said during a news conference that many adolescents who contract the disease are far less likely to get severely ill.

But they can still pass on the virus, particularly if they’re not showing symptoms.

Plus, he said that inoculated kids won’t need to quarantine and stay home from school after a possible exposure.

Virginia greenlighted the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 late Wednesday following an endorsement by U.S. health officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.