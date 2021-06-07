COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, June 7

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 676,831 (+90 from Sunday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 29,961 (+3 from Sunday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,245 (+9 from Sunday)

Total Tests: 9,911,999 (+7,607 from Sunday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 3.1% (Down from 3.3% Sunday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 4,772,321 (+23,877 from Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 3,912,673 (+40,413 from Sunday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 45.8% (Up from 45.4% on Sunday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COVID-19 LOCAL HEADLINES

There are 3 types of people in Richmond not getting a COVID-19 vaccine

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more Virginians getting the COVID-19 shot, City of Richmond leaders have shifted vaccination efforts to better reach communities in their own backyard. A little more than 51% of adults in the City of Richmond have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, according to Richmond Health District officials.

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick down

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

Virginia county offers students scholarships for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Some middle and high school students in one Virginia county have the chance to be rewarded for rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Unforgettable' Virginia police officer dies after lengthy COVID battle

"A person like Sgt. Rivera - you don't remember how he died; you remember how he lived," Suffolk Interim Police Chief Alfred Chandler said. "He lived with excitement and fun and joy. That is what we want to remember."

Report notes April rise in severe COVID infection in teens

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscores the importance of vaccinations for adolescents aged 12 to 17, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday.

Virginia lifts social distancing, capacity restrictions

The social distancing and capacity restrictions we've lived with throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in Virginia on Friday morning. Mask-wearing, among unvaccinated Virginians, was still encouraged.

'Empty' VSU mass vaccination center closes: 'It’s been a blessing'

For the past month, the center has offered walk-in vaccinations, and with COVID-19 vaccines widely available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices across the state, officials said it was time for this clinic to close its doors.

Feds say employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, can legally offer incentives

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated their guidance regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and says employers are allowed to require employees to get vaccinated and can also offer incentives for them to get jabbed.

One of the busiest vaccination sites in Virginia is closing

The Richmond Raceway, once one of the busiest vaccination sites in the state, will close its doors Thursday after its 66th mass clinic due to low demand for the COVID vaccine.

40 additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick up

Forty additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

JMU requires students to be vaccinated before returning to campus

James Madison University will require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

CDC eases summer camp guidance, says fully vaccinated teens don’t need masks

Masks should still be worn where they’re required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, as well as in businesses that require them.

Richmond increases vaccine accessibility to LGBTQ+ community with smaller events

Reaching herd immunity is the goal in Virginia's fight to beat COVID-19 and vaccine coordinators say that to do so, vaccines need to reach everyone, including those who struggle to access healthcare.

CDC investigating heart inflammation in young people who receive COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Health experts credit the rollout of vaccines to a dramatic turnaround since January.

Students line up at first weekend walk-up vaccination clinic for kids

Lines wrapped inside George Wythe High School as many parents, teens and kids got their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning.

Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot? Virginia health officials weigh in

“I still think it's a very real possibility that we'll be looking at boosters at some time in this, within the next year or so,” Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said.

To meet vaccine goal, Virginia to focus on young populations

"That's a really, really big step for just over a week of vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds, we will continue to press on as we march towards community immunity here," Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula

25+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick down

More than 25 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As Virginia reopens, psychiatrist says mental health struggles will continue

Less than a week after Governor Northam announced restrictions would be lifted early and the mask mandate lifted, a Richmond psychiatrist believed mental health struggles would continue."Change is difficult. Even when it's a change to something better," said Psychiatrist, Dr. Walter Stanley Jennings, of Tucker Psychiatric.

Pfizer, Moderna: COVID-19 booster shot likely needed this fall

The likelihood of a COVID-19 booster shot is becoming more confirmed and now Pfizer and Moderna may have a timeline for when people will need it.

Virginia lifts indoor mask mandate in most places

Should you still wear a mask in Virginia? The answer depends on where you are and whether or not you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Virginia lifting mask mandate is 'first sense of normalcy' for some

This is kind of the first sense of normalcy at all for me, I like it," said Robbie Franklin, who was one of dozens of people who still wore a mask while attending Dominion Energy River Rock.

State leaders, businesses respond to new mask mandate

Nearly a year after it started in the state of Virginia, Governor Northam announced he would be lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated Virginians Friday at midnight, following guidance from the CDC.

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick down

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

Retailers drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Employees and customers that are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks at Trader Joe's, Walmart, or Costco.

CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can go without face masks in most settings

In a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Where children 12+ can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

Henrico and Richmond parents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine for their child now have numerous chances to take them to walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events at Richmond Raceway.

Vaccinating kids as young as 12 before summer break is 'ideal scenario,' Dr. Avula says

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator announced that the state will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

The CDC is accepting the recommendation of their advisory panel and is now recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teens as young as 12.

Can your employer require the COVID-19 vaccine?

A Virginia labor and employment attorney said Monday that in many cases, employers have the right to require employees to get the COVID vaccine regardless of if the vaccine was under Emergency Use Authorization or fully FDA approved.

When Virginia plans to lift all social distancing, capacity limits

All COVID-19 social distancing and capacity limits in Virginia are expected to be rolled back in mid June, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a news briefing Thursday.

FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to vaccine mandates

"This is just the final formal step that Pfizer should take," said Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. "We want this vaccine to be around, even when there isn't a public health emergency."

With approval imminent, Virginia discusses plan to vaccinate children at school

Children 12 and older could start getting a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday, May 13, according to state health officials.

Why the Richmond Raceway mass vaccination site is closing at the end of May

The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway is closing May 27. Between now and then, Henrico County will hold multiple walk-up vaccination events at the eastern Henrico site.

2 mass vaccination clinics in Central Virginia accepting walk-ups

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Virginia are opening up Wednesday for walk-up appointments. One will be at George Wythe High School and the other at Virginia State University.

Should parents consider the COVID-19 vaccine for their children?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15 as early as next week, according to a federal official familiar with the authorization process.

Virginia updates state rules about wearing masks outdoors

Virginia has now followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on wearing masks outside. Effective immediately, wearing a mask outside is no longer necessary when you're fully vaccinated and alone or in a small group of people.

CDC says millions have missed or skipped 2nd COVID-19 shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed this week that an estimated 5 million people got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but missed or skipped their second. That means they may not be fully vaccinated against the virus.

TSA extends mask requirement

Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems."

Do women have stronger side effects to the COVID vaccine than men?

While research was still being done on the differences in how the COVID vaccine impacts men and women, Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts said she would not be surprised to hear women experienced stronger side effects than men following their shot(s).

Virginia health officials weigh in on CDC easing of mask recommendations

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their mask-wearing guidelines indicating that fully-vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outside -- in small gatherings or when interacting with people from different households.

Program vaccinating homebound Virginians resumes, continues pause on J&J vaccine

The Richmond Ambulance Authority has restarted its program to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are home-bound and have difficulty getting vaccinated.

CDC eases mask-wearing guidelines for outdoor activities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks.

Will you need a 'vaccine passport' in Virginia?

While the travel, entertainment and restaurant industries expand operations a parallel debate grows over the so-called "vaccine passport."

Virginia teen asks for COVID shot for her birthday: 'It was really fortuitous timing'

Phase 2 of vaccinations means any adult who wants a vaccine, no matter their job, can schedule an appointment on their own without having to join a wait list.

Another big change is children 16 and 17 years old are eligible for a Pfizer shot. A parent or guardian must give consent and be with theteen on site as they receive the vaccine.

Virginians age 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Virginia's vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said during a telebriefing Friday that the state is “really making some great progress” when it comes to vaccinations.

Half of US adults have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

As of Sunday morning, 50% of American adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to vaccination data from the CDC.

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped a staggering 3 million people.

Pfizer CEO says people 'likely' will need third COVID shot in next 12 months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that people would likely need a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months after being fully vaccinated.

Can COVID-19 vaccine impact your menstrual cycle?

Hundreds of women have taken to social media to document their experience with a change in their menstrual cycle following their COVID vaccine.

VDH set to launch pilot program to test for COVID at schools

As more and more school systems return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is set to launch a pilot program to test for COVID-19 among students and staff.

New mammogram guidelines issued for women who get vaccinated

Studies have shown women are likely to receive a false positive in mammogram readings after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 due to swollen lymph nodes.

Scientists track COVID-19 variants in Virginia

Virginia's state laboratory said it will be increasing its capacity to track variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 as the variants continue to appear and spread around the world -- including here in Virginia.

Meet the heroes going door-to-door to vaccinate the most vulnerable

Lt. David Bigelow leads three firefighters and a peer-support specialist through the county’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) unit with Chesterfield Fire & EMS' Bed Bound Program. The team brings medical support and services to those who are unable to leave their homes.

Can your boss mandate you get a COVID vaccine?

As more and more people are able to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, some have asked the CBS 6 Problem Solvers whether their employer can mandate them to get a shot.

How you can get a free ride to your vaccination appointment

In an effort to offer a solution, health officials teamed up with GRTC to make sure everyone has a ride to get vaccinated.

What's safe to do after getting the COVID vaccine?

As COVID-19 cases fall and the number of people fully vaccinated rises, many wonder when the state and county will begin to roll back restrictions placed during the pandemic.

Henrico-based researchers launch COVID-19 treatment study

Henrico Clinical Research Partners are studying safe treatments for COVID-19, and they're looking for participants for their research study.

UVA researchers developing nasal COVID-19 vaccine

“There's no need for needles. We're working on a device that would actually spray it into your nose, similar to like an asthma inhaler where you inhale through your mouth.”

CDC: People who have been fully vaccinated can skip COVID-19 quarantines if experiencing no symptoms

Anyone who has received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine does not need to follow the standard 14-day quarantine if they’re within three months of their vaccination and do not develop symptoms of the virus, according to the CDC.

