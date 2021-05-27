One of the busiest vaccination sites in Virginia is closing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Richmond Raceway, once one of the busiest vaccination sites in the state, will close its doors Thursday after its 66th mass clinic due to low demand for the COVID vaccine.

The site has been open since January, pushing over 160,000 doses of the vaccine into people's arms.

Michelle Cosel has been on the frontlines of the vaccine clinic since the beginning."We’ve used approximately 14,000 resources, and we’ve totaled approximately 110,000 personnel hours out here," she said.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m excited that we’re getting past this endeavor, but I'm kind of sad at the same time," Cosel added.

Kathy Fields was one of many who stopped by the Richmond Raceway Thursday morning, to get her second dose of the vaccine.

"This was very efficient, quick, no wait times," Fields said. “It feels good to have it all over and done with.”

As vaccine workers hand out their final doses here at the raceway, Fields, like many others, is looking forward to her first dose of overdue freedom.

“Vacation, vacation, vacation," Fields said.

Health leaders with Richmond and Henrico Health District said people can sign up through pharmacies, doctors or grocery stores if they need somewhere else to get vaccinated or get their second dose.

