JMU requires students to be vaccinated before returning to campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- James Madison University will require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

"Students must upload their proof of vaccination or exemption form(s) by July 8, 2021," a university spokesperson wrote in an email to the student body. "Exceptions will be accommodated for medical conditions, religious beliefs, or in cases where individuals request an assumption-of-risk exemption."

Other Virginia schools requiring vaccinations include the University of Virginia, William & Mary (pending full FDA approval), and Randolph-Macon College are among the Virginia schools requiring vaccinations.

VCU, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Tech have not yet announced their vaccination plans for the fall.