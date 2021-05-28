Virginia lifts social distancing, capacity restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. -- The social distancing and capacity restrictions we've lived with throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in Virginia on Friday morning. Mask-wearing, among unvaccinated Virginians, was still encouraged.

"I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said earlier this month when he announced the easing of social distancing and capacity restrictions. "The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed."

While the state has erased those restrictions, individual businesses still maintain the right to keep COVID-related safety measures in place.

Friday Cheers, a weekly concert series in Richmond, will stick with smaller crowds and pod seating for the 2021 concert season.

Businesses can also ask customers for proof of vaccination.

More than 4.6 million Virginians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That equals 54% of the state's population and 66% of the state's adult population. Virginians 12 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated. Click here for information about getting vaccinated.