Why Friday Cheers remains socially distant despite Virginia dropping COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia dropped all COVID-related social distancing and venue capacity restrictions on Friday.

While the state rules are no longer in place, some businesses and events will choose to maintain some COVID-related precautions implemented prior to the vaccine rollout which helped drastically reduce the number of people testing positive for the virus in Virginia.

One of those venues is Friday Cheers, an outdoor weekly concert series on Brown's Island in Richmond.

All eight shows have sold out for the season and Venture Richmond does not anticipate getting rid of pod seating and selling more tickets this summer.

"While we are aware that the Commonwealth’s guidelines and restrictions related to COVID-19 are changing substantially at the end of May, Friday Cheers will continue to be a socially-distant event with seating pods," a Venture Richmond spokesperson responded to questions about potential changes following the dropping of restrictions. "All reserved seats have been purchased and all vendors and artists have agreed to the safety systems we have in place. We therefore will not expand ticket sales/capacity for the remaining Friday Cheers shows of the season and will continue to use the pod seating layout that our attendees purchased in advance for each event."

Friday Cheers also wanted to remind concertgoers that those "within a single pod must arrive together at the same gate at the same time. Attendees will not be permitted entrance until every member of the pod is present."

Art of Noise RVA featuring DJ Lonnie B is performing Friday, May 28.

