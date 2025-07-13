Storm threat continues Sunday, potential for heavy rainfall

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with some sprinkles and areas of low clouds and fog.

Clouds will break for some sun today. It will be quite muggy with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. Our hottest areas will see a heat index around 100°.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Similar to yesterday, more scattered storms will develop. Areas that see storms develop will have torrential downpours, and the risk for flash flooding continues again today. A few storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts.

The weak boundary that caused storms across the metro on Saturday will be located in roughly the same area today, so a repeat of yesterday's storm placement could occur.

This pattern continues into Monday and Tuesday.

Storms will be more widely scattered the rest of the week. Any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall and the potential for some strong gusts. Highs will rise back into the low to mid 90s.

