'Crazy day' of torrential downpours triggers flash flooding in metro Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A "crazy day" of torrential downpours from storms sent water rushing into backyards and out of creeks and onto some roads in metro Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to flooding along Arch Road.

Jon Burkett said flash floods "caused the road to turn into a river" around 3 p.m.

"A monsoon of rain that fell down on this community just about half an hour ago, and this is the end result," Burkett said.

Chesterfield officials said the road would remain closed until VDOT can inspect it even though most of the water had receded as of about 4:45 p.m.

Officials said there were no injuries and that no one needed to be rescued.

"As a reminder, never drive through standing water or flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown," officials warned.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings for the Richmond metro as batches of slow-moving storms produced extremely heavy rainfall.

Storms, some of which could have been severe with high wind gusts, turned more scattered towards evening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

