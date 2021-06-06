Virginia county offering students scholarships for getting COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- Some middle and high school students in Prince Edward County have the chance to be rewarded for rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county’s board of supervisors has approved five $1,000 scholarships for students who have been vaccinated.

Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley called vaccinating children "the endgame in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We want to do everything we can to complete the process of getting back to normal, back to work, and especially back to school,” Stanley said.

WTVR These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

RELATED: Kids get vaccinated at Richmond Raceway 'so we can all have a normal life'

Applicants must be between 12 and 18 years old as of Aug. 1, enrolled in a public, private or home school and have received at least their first vaccination in order to qualify.

Students can apply when they receive their vaccination. Students already vaccinated can visit the scholarship table at any vaccination event, show their vaccination card and fill out the entry form. Applications are also available and can be submitted at the county administrator’s office or VaccinatePrinceEdward.org.

"Scholarship winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and a post-secondary educational institution," county officials said. "For younger students, scholarships will be held in an account bearing the students name until graduation from high school."

The winners' names will be randomly chosen in a drawing on Aug. 2.

“We’re proud of the students in our community and the resiliency they’ve shown through these past two school years,” Stanley said. “We believe this program is a unique way to thank them for their perseverance while also promoting a critical public health effort.”

Folks or businesses interested in contributing to the scholarship fund, can contact Stanley at 540-392-8837 or dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.

As of Saturday, 29.7% of Prince Edward County's population -- or 6,767 people -- had been vaccinated. And more than 36% of the county's population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).