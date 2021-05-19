Kids get vaccinated at Richmond Raceway 'so we can all have a normal life'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Wednesday marked the first day of vaccinations for kids 12 and over at the Richmond Raceway's mass vaccination clinic, which has been up and running since January.

Officials hope a lot of kids 12 and over as well as 16 and 17-year-olds will get vaccinated at the raceway over the next several days since vaccinating that population will help get the state closer to herd immunity.

Several kids getting jabbed with their first dose shared why they decided to get vaccinated.

"It's going to be better to be around everyone else in my family because almost everyone has gotten vaccinated so far," 13-year-old Noah Amato, who attends JEJ Moore Middle School in Prince George, said. "So I feel like this is pretty important."

Sixteen-year-old Shane Washington, who attends Varina High School in Henrico, said getting vaccinated is important.

"The pandemic been rough, so everyone trying to get this done and over with so we can all have a normal life," Washington said.

For 12-year-old Allan Green, who attends Elko Middle School in Henrico, the main reason for getting vaccinated was so he does not contract the coronavirus.

Along with appointments, the Raceway accepts walk-ups. Officials are encouraging anyone who still needs a shot to come out and get one.

"The more people we can vaccinate, the better off. You know, our kids will be doing sports, the better off they'll be going to school, the more protected we are as a community," Baynard said.

However, the clinic will open for the last time next Thursday, May 27. As a result, those getting their first dose will have to go elsewhere to get their second.

Organizers, who are helping folks getting vaccinated schedule their second shots, pointed out that there are lots of other options, including pharmacies, pediatricians and other clinics.

Officials have been winding down operations since the demand for the vaccine has been dwindling and the shots are widely available in pharmacies and doctors' offices.

