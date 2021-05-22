Students line up at first weekend walk-up vaccination clinic for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lines wrapped inside George Wythe High School Saturday morning as many parents, teens and kids got their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It went really well," Cambell Miller, a senior at St. Catherine's School, said. "Everything went smoothly."

Miller was one of the hundreds who attended Richmond's first weekend walk-up vaccination clinic for those 12 years and older.

“She’s the last in the family to get vaccinated and we’re really relieved to have that behind us," Ashley Miller, Cambell's mother, said.

Ashley and Cambell Miller.

Leaders with the Richmond-Henrico Health District said 341 people were vaccinated at the event Saturday. So far about 3,400 people aged 12 though 19 have received at their first dose in the City of Richmond, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Kamras said the opportunity for students to get vaccinated is crucial, especially with in-person graduation next month and students returning to classes in the fall.

“We know there’s some hesitancy among families, we understand that," Kamras said. "But please talk to your physician, read the evidence."

Vaccination clinic for kids 12 and over held at George Wythe High School in Richmond Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Ashley Miller said she was "excited" now that everyone in her household is inoculated and hopes other families will do the same.

"The more people to get vaccinated, the better," she added.

There will be another clinic at George Wythe High School Tuesday, May 25 at 12 p.m. Click here for a complete list of clinics.

Vaccination clinic for kids 12 and over held at George Wythe High School in Richmond Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.