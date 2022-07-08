Watch Now
Problem Solvers

Actions

Fire protection system was not required for charred Richmond school bus depot

There was no fire alarm system at the Richmond Schools bus depot, Richmond Public Schools spokesperson Matthew Stanley confirmed Thursday.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:38:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. --The Richmond school bus depot on Chamberlayne Avenue that burned to the ground last week was not required to have a fire protection system, according to Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Fire Department.

Vu said City of Richmond property records show the building was built in 1900, and "due to the age of the structure," a fire protection system was not required.

CBS 6 previously reported that the building, which RPS leases from Thalhimer Realty Partners, did not have a fire alarm system.

Thalhimer Realty Partners previously said Richmond Schools was responsible for all maintenance and operations at the building.

A large fire burned the building, located at 1903 Chamberlayne Avenue, to the ground on Wednesday, June 29 .

RELATED: Drone video shows destructive fire at Richmond Schools bus garage

Drone video shows fire at Richmond Schools bus garage

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📁More from the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
Donations to Richmond organization supporting college-bound students pour in He was killed at a recovery home. Now his family wants more state oversight. There was no fire alarm system at the Richmond Schools bus depot Did Richmond Schools' bus depot have a fire alarm? What we know so far. How you can help mentorship program assist struggling college students After son was almost hit, Chesterfield family urges drivers to pay attention Doctors speak out about former Cumberland medical director Henrico mom can't get answers from the VEC about her appeal State senator calls for daycare COVID quarantines to stop Community works to send girl with rare condition to Disneyland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📁Meet the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
Shelby Brown

Shelby Brown

5:47 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Laura French

Laura French

6:31 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Melissa.png

Melissa Hipolit

6:27 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Helping Kids in Crisis

Helping Kids in Crisis