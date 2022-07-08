Fire protection system was not required for charred Richmond school bus depot

RICHMOND, Va. --The Richmond school bus depot on Chamberlayne Avenue that burned to the ground last week was not required to have a fire protection system, according to Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Fire Department.

Vu said City of Richmond property records show the building was built in 1900, and "due to the age of the structure," a fire protection system was not required.

CBS 6 previously reported that the building, which RPS leases from Thalhimer Realty Partners, did not have a fire alarm system.

Thalhimer Realty Partners previously said Richmond Schools was responsible for all maintenance and operations at the building.

A large fire burned the building, located at 1903 Chamberlayne Avenue, to the ground on Wednesday, June 29 .

