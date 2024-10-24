Henrico business owner out 'almost $5,000' after caught-on-camera thieves break into vape shop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Car break-ins and business break-ins are becoming more frequent in Sandston, with over two dozen victims in just a month.

Surveillance cameras captured one of these break-ins, as suspects used a broken piece of a cinderblock to smash in the door at a vape shop on Williamsburg Road.

The break-in and subsequent theft only took 42 seconds.

"Stole a bunch of vapes and adult-use products,” said Bobby Haller, whose shop was broken into just a couple of weeks ago.

Those same adult-use products stolen from Haller’s shop now have the DEA involved.

Haller says he is still trying to repair and replace the CBD gummies and vapes that were stolen.

And Haller was not the only break-in victim, as just this past weekend there were more thefts in the area, including that of over 20 cars in the vicinity of his small business.

"I know times are tight for everybody but if you didn't do it yourself or build it yourself, don't touch it,” Haller said. “I've got 10 years invested here and in this community. From the looks of it, just kids being kids but it's a small community. People know them."

What is concerning for Haller is that his shop was broken into around 9 p.m., when there was plenty of traffic in Sandston.

Haller also says what adds insult to the heist, is that the thieves ran out and sat on nearby picnic tables for a moment, waiting for traffic to ease before making a run for it.

"Day off work, no sales that day. Buying equipment to clean up, replacing inventory, fixing the door. It's almost $5,000.”

It’s $5,000 Haller says will take about a month for him to recoup.

He is now urging anyone who recognizes the suspects to make a call to police.

