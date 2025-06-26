Mother seeks answers after 18-year-old son shot and killed on I-64: 'He wanted me to fight for him'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old Varina High School student was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 64 where it meets I-95 in Henrico County, and his mother is pleading for answers about what happened to her only son.

"This is what my son wanted. He wanted me to fight for him," said Makeda King, who continues to grieve the sudden death of her son, Naseem King.

State police say Naseem was driving on Interstate 64 on June 1 early in the morning when he was shot at the I-95 split. The bullet went through his heart.

"My question is why him? Naseem did not get into trouble. Naseem was very laid back and loved to joke. They or them or who or what took a big part of my family," King said.

Naseem had just left a graduation party in Glen Allen. He was driving his friend's car to take some friends home when the shooting occurred.

According to police, at least two others were in the car with him. They were not injured. State police have questioned them both about what led up to the shooting, but details are sketchy at best.

"Why? What did he do?" King asked.

Questions remain unanswered at this point. State police are not releasing many details in the case, only saying there's no threat to the community—almost cryptic messaging for a mom with a heavy heart waiting for justice.

"If somebody knows something, say something. You say, 'Ohh Naseem is your brother,' or, 'He called you sis' or whatever... Speak up, say something because that's the only way we are going to get justice for Naseem," King said.

Investigators are looking for help in this case. If you have information, you're asked to call the Virginia State Police.

