Teen driver shot and killed on Virginia interstate

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old driver was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting on Interstate 64 in Richmond.

The deceased was identified as Naseem Kariem King, of Varina, according to Virginia State Police.

King was driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima at about 1:47 a.m. when he was shot along Interstate 64 east near the split to Interstate 95 (Exit 187).

"The vehicle exited onto the ramp for Interstate 95 and came to a stop on the shoulder," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "There were three individuals inside the vehicle at the time. [King] succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other two occupants were not injured."

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 64 at Staples Mill Road as police investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.