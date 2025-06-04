🍋 Register for Anthem LemonAid to help fight childhood cancer this July

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid, which raises money to help children fight cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, will celebrate its 25th year this Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20.

The event has raised more than $2 million locally for hematology and oncology services. Every year, a patient is chosen from that clinic to serve as the Anthem LemonAid Ambassador.

This year's ambassador is Ava Lester of Fredericksburg. The 11-year-old is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

“Ava is passionate about sharing encouragement on a day-to-day basis,” her mother, Rachel, said. “When she spoke at the Hope on Wheels event, she realized she could stand up and encourage people to help fight childhood cancer. She enjoyed it so much, she told us she wanted to be part of future efforts to support the cause.”

PHOTOS: Anthem LemonAid at CBS 6

Stands are hosted by families and organizations all over the city. Click here to register to host a stand. All registrants will receive lemonade mix, a pitcher, 100 cups, a banner, stickers and printed instructions for turning in funds.

WTVR CBS 6 will once again host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street.

Additionally, the local food scene is also involved! The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge sponsored by CBS 6 sees area restaurants feature lemon-inspired dishes and donate a portion of their sales to the cause.

Click here for more information or to sign up to host a stand.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

