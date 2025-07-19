RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6's annual Anthem LemonAid stand raised on Friday nearly $26,000 for young cancer patients and donations still being accepted online.

Throughout the day, viewers visited the station to donate money that will help young patients at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The annual fundraiser brings together community members committed to support hematology and oncology services for local children battling cancer.

Anthem LemonAid: Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam

This year's Anthem LemonAid Ambassador, 11-year-old Ava Lester from Fredericksburg, is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

“Ava is passionate about sharing encouragement on a day-to-day basis,” her mother, Rachel, said. “When she spoke at the Hope on Wheels event, she realized she could stand up and encourage people to help fight childhood cancer. She enjoyed it so much, she told us she wanted to be part of future efforts to support the cause.”

Anthem LemonAid: Meet inspiring young ambassador for childhood cancer fundraiser

The local food scene is also involved in the annual event. The CBS 6-sponsored Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge sees area restaurants feature lemon-inspired dishes and donate a portion of their sales to the cause.

This year's participants are Mosaic Restaurant on River Road, Julep's New Southern Cuisine on East Grace Street, ZZQ on Moore Street, The Patio Thai on East Cary Street, Revel Market and Bar on Lakeside Avenue, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Sanctuary Trail Drive and area Gelati Celesti locations.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

