CBS 6 helps raise over $20,000 to help fight childhood cancer with Anthem LemonAid

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 helped to raise $23,000 at this year's Anthem LemonAid stand, which is nearly $4,000 more than last year's event!

The final total includes some donations from Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Chick-fil-A, and Chase Bank.

Of course, donations also include everyone who stopped by to donate and grab a glass of lemonade, or take a shot at our dunk tank.

Braving the water were Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, Lionel Cacon from the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, and CBS 6's very own Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The CBS 6 lemonade stand has now wrapped up for the day, but you can still support the cause by donating, here.

There will also be more lemonade stands happening throughout the weekend until Sunday.

You can visit the Anthem LemonAid Richmond site, to find a stand near you.

