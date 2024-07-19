Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CBS 6 helps raise over $20,000 to help fight childhood cancer with Anthem LemonAid

CBS 6 helped to raise $23,000 at this year's Anthem LemonAid stand, which is nearly $4,000 more than last year.
anthem lemonaid.jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jul 19, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 helped to raise $23,000 at this year's Anthem LemonAid stand, which is nearly $4,000 more than last year's event!

The final total includes some donations from Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Chick-fil-A, and Chase Bank.

Of course, donations also include everyone who stopped by to donate and grab a glass of lemonade, or take a shot at our dunk tank.

Braving the water were Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, Lionel Cacon from the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, and CBS 6's very own Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Poster image.jpg

The CBS 6 lemonade stand has now wrapped up for the day, but you can still support the cause by donating, here.

There will also be more lemonade stands happening throughout the weekend until Sunday.

You can visit the Anthem LemonAid Richmond site, to find a stand near you.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone