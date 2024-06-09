🍋Anthem LemonAid: How you can help fight childhood cancer this July

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid is returning to Central Virginia Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

The signature event has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU since 2000.

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink. And all the money raised from Anthem LemonAid helps fight pediatric cancer.

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 will host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 19.

The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street. If you cannot attend the event, you can make a donation online.

Don't delay. There is plenty of time to sign up to host your stand, so register online hereand start fundraising.

Last summer, more than 250 stands raised more than $200,000. Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 23 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.