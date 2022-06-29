Crews battling massive fire on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are battling a massive structure fire in the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Monday morning.

Multiple streets in the area are closed off.

CBS 6 Reporter Brendan King is at the scene and said it appears that the location houses Richmond Public School buses.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras is at the scene.

#BREAKING Massive fire off Chamberlayne Ave this morning in Richmond. Multiple streets are blocked. Working to get details @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ElebOCPXOh — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) June 29, 2022

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

