Crews battling massive fire on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond

Richmond firefighters respond to massive fire in the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are battling a massive structure fire in the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Monday morning.

Multiple streets in the area are closed off.

CBS 6 Reporter Brendan King is at the scene and said it appears that the location houses Richmond Public School buses.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras is at the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

