Drone video shows destructive fire at Richmond Schools bus garage

RICHMOND, Va. — A fleet maintenance garage on Chamberlayne Avenue used by Richmond Public Schools for more than 20 years for their school buses was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Monday morning, according to Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Richmond Fire officials said the initial call about the fire came in around 6:27 a.m. and crews arrived within minutes. About an hour later, fire officials said the fire was under control.

At least four or five buses and two vehicles inside of the building were destroyed. Officials said there was also a bus outside of the building that was damaged beyond repair.

One worker was inside the building at the time of the fire, but escaped without any injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

