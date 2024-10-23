Richmond Police provide answers after irked drivers question school bus tickets

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past two years, Richmond Police have reviewed tens of thousands of violations involving drivers passing stopped school buses with their stop signs extended.

When CBS 6 shared the stories of Glenn Davidson and Butch Earnheart, both ticketed for alleged violations, a community debate was sparked.

Davidson and Earnheart received $250 tickets for passing a school bus they claim they did not see in a long line of idle buses.

"If you do see the arm sticking out, and they’re in the process of loading, do you stop and wait 20 minutes for them to load the bus or do you just kind of back up and go the other direction?” Earnheart said.

“What do you do?" Davidson added. "Just kind of want to do the right thing always.”

Watch: Richmond drivers question $250 tickets after driving by school bus: 'Never seen anything like this'

Their story prompted dozens of responses from the community, many sharing similar experiences of being ticketed for passing seemingly empty buses.

While some people labeled the enforcement as "ridiculous," others emphasized the importance of child safety.

"A child's life is worth much more," one comment submitted to the CBS 6 newsroom read.

The violations are monitored through Richmond Public Schools' "Alert Bus" program, designed to enhance safety at bus stops.

According to Richmond Police, a sworn officer reviews photos and videos of each alleged violation submitted by this third-party program.

Since the beginning of 2023, Richmond Police have received 19,321 possible violations from the Alert Bus system, of which 11,013—approximately 57 percent—were deemed valid.

In just this year alone, 14,961 potential violations have been reported, with 10,623 (about 71 percent) validated by police.

The fees collected from the program contribute to its funding and also support Richmond Public Schools.

Over the last three fiscal years, the program has generated approximately $532,000 in fees, though it remains unclear how much of that revenue is allocated to the program versus the school district.

Richmond Public Schools was contacted regarding the training protocols for bus drivers in relation to the stop-arm sign.

A spokesperson confirmed that training includes safe bus operation, but no specifics were provided.

As a reminder, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended, regardless of whether there are children nearby.

