Jalen Jackson's NFL memorabilia goes missing in transit from Richmond to Jacksonville

RICHMOND, Va. — Jalen Jackson, a Richmond native and a running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, said several major awards and personal memorabilia from his football career have gone missing.

Jackson, along with his family, believes the items were lost while in transit by the United States Postal Service (USPS) after being sent from Richmond to Jacksonville, Florida.

Jackson's mother, Ronjea, sent a care package to help him settle into his new place last fall, which included kitchen supplies and a shower curtain.

But the most significant items — a box containing memorabilia from his decade-long football career — never reached him.

"Pretty much in that box, it was like, the past 10 years of my football career," Jackson said.

The box included jerseys from his high school days at Thomas Jefferson High School, championship rings from his time at Villanova, and the football he used to score his first NFL touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“That was everything to me. Me scoring that touchdown. And then just looking up, seeing my family, it's just everything I imagined it to be,” he added, reflecting on the special significance of those items.

After a series of unfortunate events, the packages were sent back to Richmond around the holiday season. While smaller items arrived weeks later, Jackson’s cherished memorabilia did not.

"I never thought I would lose those items," he said. "On top of that, like I never thought I would lose it at a postal service that's supposed to mail it back to me."

Ronjea Jackson described her feelings of helplessness over the loss, saying, "Honestly, I'm at a loss for words... It's irreplaceable, so no amount of money can compensate for that."

According to USPS tracking information, the package reached the Atlanta distribution center on Dec. 3. After waiting several weeks, the family received a message indicating that the status of the package could not be found.

Ronjea Jackson noted that she contacted the post office multiple times and filed a claim in January, but has yet to receive an update.

“With numerous calls and not being able to speak to anyone, it's like you're fighting a no-win battle,” she said.

As the family waits for updates and a potential investigation from postal authorities, Jalen Jackson has a message for those responsible: “These things showed that I worked my tail off since I was young, 'til now, and this was my reward, and these are the only thing I have to show for it. So if you're seeing it, can you please just bring me my stuff? That's all I'm asking for.”

CBS 6 reached out to the Postal Service and the Office of Inspector General, but we had not yet received a response as of Sunday, Feb. 16.

