Virginia Union University announces plan to 'fully preserve' Richmond Community Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University announced Tuesday that the former Richmond Community Hospital Building will officially stay put.

The university announced its decision to preserve the historic hospital building in the unveiling of its final plans for development around the area for new housing units.

Initially, there were fears that the building would be in jeopardy.

“We have listened closely as the community has spoken throughout this year,” President and CEO of Virginia Union Dr. Hakim Lucas said. “People have acknowledged Richmond’s need for more housing options, while also wishing to protect the character of neighborhoods and expand amenities. This plan accomplishes all of these goals. The engagement process has worked, and we can all be proud that the community has shaped this plan together.”

The hospital, originally built in the 1930s, primarily served Black women and men when Richmond was largely segregated. It has been abandoned since the 1980s.

CBS 6 reporter Greg McQuade featured the hospital in a September story, which you can read here.

Richmond Community Hospital served the Black community for decades. Preservationists want to save it.

You can also read more about the university’s development plans, here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.