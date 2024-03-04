Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Rally hopes to save former Richmond Community Hospital from wrecking ball

Rally hopes to save former Richmond Community Hospital slated for wrecking ball
Richmond Community Hospital
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 20:54:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A rally was held Sunday in hopes of saving the former Richmond Community Hospital building standing at the edge of Virginia Union University's campus.

The 117-year-old brick structure on Overbrook Road in Jackson Ward is set to be demolished in order to make room for affordable housing.

Former Virginia Delegate Viola Baskerville, who organized the rally, said the structure is an important symbol of Richmond's Black history and was also integral in the fight for medical equity.

“It's a piece of the fabric of the community, not only the community locally here,” Baskerville explained. “But when you talk about healthcare professionals, your nurses, your doctors, nurses. People who labored to make sure the African American community was treated with respect as patients.”

Richmond Community Hospital

That is one of the reasons Baskerville believes the historic structure should be spared from the wrecking ball.

“It is critically important that we preserve these places, we rehabilitate these places and we make sure that there's an adaptive reuse of them,” Baskerville said.

People in attendance also shared stories and testimonies about how their lives were impacted by the hospital.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

4 Richmond-area US Postal Service workers facing serious charges Mild weather continues, but several storms to bring rain this week Nutzy's Block Party returns to Richmond: 'People are making memories' Trump escalates immigration rhetoric at Richmond rally ahead of Super Tuesday Virginia's first Black Speaker of the House reflects on historic session Some sunshine for Sunday He was killed 25 years ago. Detectives say there's new information in his case. Police chief says there's still more to learn about Graduation Day shooting Video shows chaos surrounding deadly Graduation Day shooting in Richmond Legislation to legalize, tax skill games in Virginia heads to governor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone