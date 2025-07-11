Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond's historic Maymont park is collecting 100 years of memories ahead of centennial celebration

Historic 100-acre Richmond park with Italian and Japanese gardens, nature center and Dooley mansion invites public to share photos and stories for centennial archives
How you can help Maymont celebrate 100th anniversary as park
How you can help Maymont celebrate 100th anniversary as park
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Maymont, a beloved Richmond park set on 100 acres overlooking the James River, is preparing to celebrate its centennial birthday in 2026.

The park, which opened to the public in 1926 after being donated by the Dooley family, has become a popular destination for generations of visitors.

With its Italian and Japanese gardens, nature center, children's farm and the historic Dooley mansion, Maymont has created countless memories for Richmond residents and tourists alike.

As part of the upcoming 100-year celebration, Maymont is asking visitors to share their favorite "Maymont moments" through a newly created oral history portal.

The portal, accessible by smartphone or computer, allows people to submit stories, videos and photos that will become part of Maymont's archives.

These collected memories will help document the park's significance to the community over the past century.

Anyone interested in contributing their Maymont memories can visit maymont.org/moments for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone