Richmond's historic Maymont park is collecting 100 years of memories ahead of centennial celebration

RICHMOND, Va. — Maymont, a beloved Richmond park set on 100 acres overlooking the James River, is preparing to celebrate its centennial birthday in 2026.

The park, which opened to the public in 1926 after being donated by the Dooley family, has become a popular destination for generations of visitors.

With its Italian and Japanese gardens, nature center, children's farm and the historic Dooley mansion, Maymont has created countless memories for Richmond residents and tourists alike.

As part of the upcoming 100-year celebration, Maymont is asking visitors to share their favorite "Maymont moments" through a newly created oral history portal.

The portal, accessible by smartphone or computer, allows people to submit stories, videos and photos that will become part of Maymont's archives.

These collected memories will help document the park's significance to the community over the past century.

Anyone interested in contributing their Maymont memories can visit maymont.org/moments for more information.

