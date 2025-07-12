Police searching for missing Richmond father Quamel Washington

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in both Richmond and Chesterfield are investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old Quamel Washington, a father who vanished Monday afternoon and hasn't made contact with his family since.

Washington, a father of two sons and stepfather to two girls, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

His wife, Alexis Gregory, said Washington's disappearance is completely out of character.

"Definitely unusual. This is not like him at all. I mean 30 minutes max he would leave to go get some air but he'd never be gone for hours and days," Gregory said.

Gregory explained that Washington was struggling emotionally on Monday, as it was the anniversary of his mother's death.

"He wasn't really in a good head space. He was sad and a little agitated when he left, he was on edge," Gregory said.

She confirmed they weren't arguing before his disappearance, saying, "No we were good!"

According to Gregory, she paid for a Lyft driver to take Washington to his sister's residence at the Southpoint Landing Apartments in Chesterfield County. Detectives are still working to determine if he ever arrived at that location.

Crime Insider sources indicate that searches have been conducted around the property of Strathmore and Chippenham Parkway, but there has been no sign of the missing father. Police have been unable to utilize K-9 units in the search due to several storms that occurred this week.

Washington's family is growing increasingly concerned as time passes.

"He would do anything for them, he loves those boys so much," Gregory said.

Washington's oldest sister, who traveled from New York to help with the search, made an emotional plea:

"It's OK, we aren't mad at him. Please contact us and let us know. He knows we love him. We are a very big family, I came from New York. That's my baby brother," she said.

Family members report that Washington only had cell service through WiFi, was between jobs, and didn't have much cash on hand.

Anyone who believes they have seen Quamel Washington since Monday afternoon is urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

