Clear skies expected for weekend events, with storm chances increasing Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The system that brought persistent rainfall to our region has moved eastward, making way for clearer conditions just in time for weekend outdoor activities. Friday evening looks promising for outdoor plans.

While a spotty shower or storm remains possible in our immediate area, the heavier sustained precipitation will likely stay well to our east in parts of The Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, and Hampton Roads.

Saturday may bring some isolated showers or storms by afternoon, with highs in the lower 90s, but Sunday will see more widespread storm activity developing later in the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 90s, with the heat index breaking 100 in spots.

A marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for Sunday afternoon and evening, though no severe weather is expected today or tomorrow.

The chance of storms will be higher on Monday, with highs near 90.

It will stay muggy next week with highs around 90. Scattered storms are possible each day. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.