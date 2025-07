RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-dormant Manchester brewery building is set to be revived by a team of local restaurateurs and beer makers.

Lindsey Food Group and Brainstorm Brewhouse have signed a lease to take over the former Dogtown Brewing Co. space at 1209 Hull St. and bring in a new concept: Bolo’s Eatery.

It’ll be a brewpub serving beer made on-site, along with fried chicken, oysters and more across the building’s three levels and rooftop deck.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.