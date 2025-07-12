No injuries reported after shots fired at Saint Luke's apartments in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — No one was injured after shots were fired at the Saint Luke's Apartments in Henrico County Friday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Henrico police said tensions have been building in the area for several weeks. Officers have responded to multiple calls on Engleside Drive for fights between groups of men living in several apartment buildings.

The situation escalated around 5:30 p.m. Friday when shots were fired in the parking lot. While no one was struck by gunfire, bullets hit several apartment units.

Police were already in the area due to the recent disturbances and were able to quickly respond. Officers detained two men who had guns and arrested one individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.