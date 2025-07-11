FEMA adds 180 Richmond properties to high-risk flood zones: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond resident Kenneth Shelton has lived in the city's Southside communities near Gunn Street and Royall Avenue for years. While he says flooding hasn't been a frequent issue, he's noticed patterns when it does occur.

"It floods depending on the weather, the storm and how much rain we get," Shelton said. "The ground gets to the point where it's not able to saturate all that water."

Shelton notes that the reservoir near Bellmeade Park is particularly susceptible to flooding during heavy rainfall.

This vulnerability is likely why his neighborhood is now designated as a high flood risk area according to updated FEMA flood maps that took effect Monday.

The federal agency added 180 Richmond sites to its revised maps, which the city adopted to maintain eligibility for future federal disaster funds and access to reduced flood insurance rates through FEMA.

Watch: Richmond's new flood map: Will you need insurance? Longtime residents question changes

Richmond's new flood map: Will you need insurance? Longtime residents question changes

However, the adoption means homes in what are designated as Special Flood Hazard Areas may now be required to purchase flood insurance.

"You know what they say. You'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it," Shelton said.

Federal law requires that federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders mandate flood insurance for buildings located in high-risk flooding areas.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities, standard homeowners', business owners', and renters' insurance policies typically don't cover flood damage, making flood insurance an important consideration.

Richmond residents can receive discounts on flood insurance because the city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System.

Click here to check if your home or business falls within the new high-risk flood areas and get information about purchasing flood insurance through the city's resources.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.