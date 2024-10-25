Richmond electoral board chair calls for action in addressing city council campaign finance reporting concerns

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chair of the Richmond Electoral Board called on the city's top election official to address campaign finance reporting concerns surrounding 6th District City Council candidate Tavares Floyd.

Starlet Stevens leads the three-member body that oversees Richmond's General Registrar Keith Balmer and election activities in the city.

On Friday, she sent an email to Balmer, copying a representative of the state department of elections, asking him to contact Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

"In regard to Tavares Floyd, it appears this situation is gaining 'legs,'" she wrote to Balmer. "I would strongly suggest that you call Ms. McEachin or someone in her office to make sure we are proceeding properly in this situation."

Stevens said she sent her email after watching a CBS 6 news report Thursday night.

“I think we have to dot all our I’s and cross all our T’s. No matter how small the situation seems, we have to address it," Stevens said.

McEachin confirmed she has spoken with Mr. Balmer and late Friday released the following statement.

"The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney is aware of the recent media coverage of the campaign finance filings submitted by Mr. Tavares Floyd, candidate for the 6th District City Council seat," McEachin said. "My office has communicated with a number of local and state law enforcement and electoral entities to determine the most timely and productive means to address the allegations. My office does not publicly comment on the existence of any investigation and we will continue to maintain that policy."

As CBS 6 previously reported, Floyd's campaign has claimed to have raised just over $140,000 in total contributions, according to campaign filings.

That's significantly more than his opponents and a figure CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth called "rare" for a city council race.

But some people the Floyd campaign stated as donors said they've never made any contributions and don't know who Floyd is.

That includes a reported $20,000 donation from a Chicago businessman, $5,000 from a Tennessee attorney, and $5,000 from a funeral home owner. All denied making the reported donations.

Stevens said she already had one conversation with Balmer about the situation earlier in the week.

“I addressed the issue with him just one-on-one and said, ‘I’m a little concerned about this. What are you doing?’ He said, ‘you know, it's nothing I can do,'" Stevens recalled.

Balmer previously told CBS 6 he does not have authority to investigate and is only responsible to ensure that finance reports are filed on time and complete.

But the Virginia Department of Elections has insisted that Balmer would be the appropriate official to take action.

Department spokesperson Andrea Gaines said, "He was advised to review all of Mr. Floyd’s reports and send the candidate an “incomplete report notice” which would alert the candidate to irregularities in his report."

CBS 6 asked Balmer whether he's taking that suggested action and is still waiting to hear back.

The lack of investigation and confusion over who's responsible for addressing the concerns have raised questions about Virginia's current campaign finance reporting laws and whether they're clear or strong enough.

"I would heavily rely on the state in this instance," Stevens said. "I did reach out to someone there, and they said, 'Yes, it is the city's responsibility.'"



