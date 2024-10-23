400+ bikes arrive to be assembled for Richmond kids in need: 'An amazing thing'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Area Bicycling Association (RABA) received nearly 450 bikes this morning, which will be assembled to surprise kids in need during the holidays.

The bikes, delivered through Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, will be gifted to Richmond-area children through nonprofit partners including local Christmas Mother organizations and the Weinstein Jewish Community Center.

RABA's Andrew Mann spoke to the meaningful impact of having a bike for children.

"You can hop on your bike, ride over and see your friends," Mann said. "It's your first bit of transportation, your first bit of freedom. Everyone can remember the first bike they had."

Will Hupp, Director of Hub Operations at Estes Express Lines, said the company is glad to help out the community they started out in.

"You think about waking up on Christmas morning to a brand-new bike under the Christmas tree, for a kid who wouldn't have it otherwise," Hupp said. "It's an amazing thing and we're so happy to be able to help in the way that we can."

The bikes will be assembled at Richmond Community ToolBank (1407 Cummings Drive) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. Mann said those with and without experience are welcome.

For more information, visit RABA's website.

