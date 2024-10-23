'Very special' Richmond educator, music pioneer Marie Goodman-Hunter, passes away at 95

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 60 years Marie Goodman Hunter served as a monumental educator and musical pioneer who was dedicated to leaving a legacy worth celebrating.

On Monday, the lifelong community advocate and Richmond native passed away, just one week after celebrating her 95th birthday.

"Richmond has lost someone that was very special," said Marie's daughter, Kelley Hunter. "Always opening up her heart to people, always willing to lend a hand to people, no matter if she knew you, or she didn't."

WTVR Kelley Hunter

Kelley was Hunter's only child. She described her mother as a brilliant and passionate actor and singer.

"She started at church one Sunday when she was small, someone didn’t show up and she got up and sang and ever since then she’s been a singer," Kelley said. "She would bring a smile to your face, bring joy to your heart when she sang."

WTVR Marie Goodman-Hunter

Marie made history using her voice at the Virginia Museum Theater. "She went on to perform at the Virginia Museum Theater, and she was the first Black person to perform there," Kelley said.

With a love for teaching the craft as well, Marie taught music for more than 20 years at John Marshall High School, helping generations of students find their voice.

"She was teaching people how to sing, I had her for four years and she was a good teacher but she didn’t take any mess - she’s had some kids that have been very successful in singing and acting," Kelley said.

WTVR

Though Marie is no longer here, Kelley said her mother's presence and impact will live on forever.

"I will always remember that she instilled in me - faith, love, give, help people and that’s what my mom did," said Kelley. "I just think that she has left love and peace and happiness to people that she touched, she will never be forgotten, never."

