Police are out in full force along Hull Street Road: 'This makes me happy'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are conducting a special traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road today after residents voted for this location in a recent poll.

Hull Street Road received nearly 250 votes out of more than 750 cast when the department asked residents where officers should focus their next enforcement effort.

Officers will be targeting speeders, reckless drivers, red light runners, and distracted drivers during the operation. They will also be watching for impaired drivers and seat belt violations.

Susan Clark appreciated the special attention police are giving that roadway.

"Hull Street Road is a nightmare, so scary most drivers are not abiding by speed limits," Clark posted on social media.

"This makes me happy," Shannon Matheny Geraghty added. "The red light running is ridiculous and extreme speed everywhere."

"I'm glad they're focusing on Hull Street! The drivers are out of control," Tanisha Miller said.

A similar operation last December resulted in more than 100 tickets issued in just one day. That enforcement focused on the 3-mile stretch between Route 288 and Courthouse Road.



