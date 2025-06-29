Man critically injured after being stabbed multiple times at Chesterfield apartments, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday night at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 2500 block of Marina Drive at 11:30 p.m., Lt. Debby Tennissen with Chesterfield Police said.

When police arrived, they found two men who were involved in an altercation that led to one man being stabbed multiple times, Tennissen said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending," Tennissen said.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.