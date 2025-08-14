Her daughter died on a cruise ship. Now she advocates for Amy Bradley's family.

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck talks with Jamie Barnett, a California woman who runs the International Cruise Victims organization.

Barnett recently appeared in the Netflix docuseries “Amy Bradley is Missing,” which has become one of the most popular streaming shows in the world since its release earlier this summer.

Bradley, a Chesterfield woman, vanished while taking a Caribbean cruise with her family in 1998. The three-part series takes an in-depth look at the case and the theories surrounding what may have happened to her.

Barnett has formed a tight bond with the Bradley family over the years, having suffered a similar tragedy.

Her daughter Ashley died on a cruise in 2005 while celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday.

“You get that phone call, and it's heartbreaking,” said Barnett. “So, I knew shortly after that, that I had to do everything I could. It dawned on me. I said, you know, if the roles had been reversed and I died on that cruise ship, Ashley would have fought like a tiger to find out what happened and all the details. So how could I do any less?”

Ever since, Barnett has worked to hold the cruise industry accountable and make those giant passenger ships safer. She talks with Iva Bradley, Amy’s mother, almost every day.

“I think sorrow is one of the deepest bonds humans have with one another,” said Barnett. “So, they asked me to be part of the documentary, which, gosh almighty, I'm so grateful for. Iva and I would talk about that back and forth, but anymore, when Iva and I finish a conversation, almost every one of them — and this is so rare — almost every one of them ends in ‘I love you.’”

