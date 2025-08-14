2 people connected to Henrico County driving school charged with felony child abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people connected to River City Driving School in Henrico are being held without bond on felony child abuse charges, according to court documents.

Palmer Wellhouse, the owner of River City Driving School, and Kendall McCullen are each facing two felony counts of child abuse involving two children.

Court documents allege they "willfully acted or omitted care of a child so gross and wanton to show as reckless disregard for human life" in mid-May. Henrico Police arrested the pair in late July.

The charges are not related to children connected to the business, according to court documents.

River City Driving School, located on Fitzhugh Avenue in Henrico, offered classes and driving lessons for teens. The school's website is currently down, and the business is listed as "pending inactive" with the State Corporate Commission.

While McCullen isn't listed on official business documents, she is named as an option when calling the business phone line. An attorney for Wellhouse declined to comment.

Henrico Police say they cannot release further details as the investigation is ongoing.

McCullen will appear in court Thursday for another bond hearing, while Wellhouse's case will be heard before a judge at the end of October.

