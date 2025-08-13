Last-minute school supply drives help Central Virginia students prepare for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — Area organizations are hosting final back-to-school events this weekend to ensure every child has what they need as students in metro Richmond head back to school on Monday.

Timika Cousins, who runs the organization Faces Behind a Purpose for You, is hosting her annual community give-back event at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"I know the struggle of not having from childhood experiences and just being in the community and being in the school system and seeing the need of our children," Cousins said.

The event aims to help students who may have missed previous supply drives or still need additional items before classes begin.

"We want to service the kids that were at events prior to that who may have not been served," Cousins said. "And to make sure that they have their haircut and things that they need before they go back to school."

While the recreation center fields are currently empty, Cousins promises Saturday will be filled with activities and resources.

"We're going to have resources jobs. We're going to have animals out here for the kids, the bounce house, we're going to have the Richmond Ram Chargers. They're going to be out here signing autographs, giving away snow cones. Just having a fun day for the kids," Cousins said.

The event will provide more than just school supplies. Families can also receive essential items for younger children and personal care products.

"We're giving out diapers and pull-ups to those families who may need those as well, along with socks and hygiene products. It's about the life we save and if we can help through in our community, that's what we're about, helping those that need services in our community," Cousins said.

Another back-to-school event is happening Saturday at Davee Garden Fitness Park in Richmond. Diamond Brown and Rochelle Jones with the Divas of RVA are hosting their 13th annual drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They've collected dozens of backpacks, school supplies and other items for students.

Both organizations are still accepting last-minute donations to support their events.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.