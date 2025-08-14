Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield police searching for missing man who has dementia, needs medication

Robert Halsey
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old man who has dementia and needs medication.

A news release says Robert Halsey was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of Brickland Road at 5 p.m. Wendesday.

According to police, he was driving a dark blue 2016 BMW four-door sedan with Virginia plate No. JVK-9270.

Halsey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Sgt. Brown at 804-381-3269.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

