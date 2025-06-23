Richmond man hit by car and killed on Broad Rock Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. — A 56-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 9:13 p.m. and found a man, Oswaldo Garcia Perez, down and injured in the roadway, according to Richmond Police. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Richmond Police said he was crossing the road in the middle of the block when the vehicle hit him.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called 911, police said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube