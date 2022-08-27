Watch Now
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC more than a year after they were abruptly cut off in error

'My doctor said I'm not supposed to work until the 23rd or 24th of September'
“In March last year, I had been getting unemployment for about seven or eight months,” said Kim Davis. “And March the tenth, it abruptly stopped. I called and they said, 'just keep filing,' and it was a technical issue that they were gonna get straight, so keep filing.”
Henrico maintenance supervisor recovering from surgery can’t get answers from the VEC about year-old claim
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 22:51:00-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An update now to a recent Problem Solvers story about a Henrico man named Kim Davis who had been struggling to get his benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission since last year.

Last week, after our story aired, Davis says he got the money he was owed.

Because of his heart condition, the maintenance supervisor had to stop work during the pandemic.

But when his benefits abruptly stopped in March of last year, Davis had to go back to work.

He says he pushed himself too hard and had a heart attack in June.

He says he's grateful that the back benefits were finally paid, but he's waiting on a second round of benefits as he recovers from triple bypass surgery.

They have been held up by the VEC.

"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job. And my doctor said I'm not supposed to work until the 23rd or 24th of September."

Davis says a VEC employee is now working with him to clear up the agency’s issue with his current application.

We'll let you know how it turns out.

