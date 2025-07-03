Residents shaken after Colonial Heights park shooting: 'Everybody's worried'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police are searching for the person who shot a man multiple times at a local boat ramp Wednesday night.

The suspect also fired several shots at another person but missed.

The shooting victim remains in critical condition at a Richmond hospital after being shot multiple times at White Bank Park.

"It's very, very scary. You think that kind of stuff is not going to happen in this neighborhood," said a concerned resident who asked not to be identified because the shooter has not been caught.

The park was closed to the public Thursday morning as police continued to process two crime scenes — one by the boat ramp where the first victim was shot, and another by the bathrooms where shots were fired at a second person.

"Everybody's worried cause there's been gunfire and stuff, some people heard gunfire," said Keith Gates, who lives less than a quarter mile from White Bank Park.

White Bank Park is a well-known family destination in Colonial Heights, featuring multiple picnic pavilions, disc golf, a boat ramp, and an accessible playground.

"Everyday I walk down there, there's people's kids playing in the playground, every single day," the unidentified neighbor said.

The shooting has left nearby residents concerned about their safety and reconsidering their use of the park.

"My husband and my dog had been down there walking like an hour before that," the neighbor said. "We walk there everyday. Last weekend I had my 5-year-old grandson down there and I will not walk down there again. You just never know what's going to happen, it's very scary."

Gates expressed similar concerns: "You don't know if this guy was on foot, or what was going to happen next."

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored, possibly gold or green SUV. They are asking residents on Conduit Road to check their camera systems for video of the vehicle speeding away around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

