Person injured in shooting near Colonial Heights park; police searching for suspect in dark SUV

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was shot multiple times and another person was shot at in Colonial Heights on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area of White Bank Park. The person who was shot has been taken to an area hospital.

Police say the suspect left the area in a dark SUV.

Any neighbors in the area of Conduit Road with doorbell camera video between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday are being asked to contact police at 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

