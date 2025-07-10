Richmond launches project aimed at reducing excess sewage flowing into James River

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond has launched a project aimed at reducing excess sewage flowing into the James River.

Improving the water quality in the James River has transitioned from being a topic of discussion to an urgent requirement.

The Richmond sewer system is undergoing significant improvements as part of a series of upgrades mandated by the General Assembly, which passed a law in 2020 due to concerns over the city's outdated infrastructure.

Originally established in the 1800s, the current sewer system becomes overwhelmed during rainfall, resulting in substantial sewage overflow into the river.

“Some of the flow goes to water treatment plants, but some gets discharged into the James River or into creeks, all of which end up in the river,” said a DPU staffer, highlighting the system's shortcomings.

The first phase of the project will take place at Canoe Run Park. Federal and state authorities have approved the construction of an underground sewage storage facility designed to intercept existing sewer flows and improve sewage management in identified problem areas.

Project managers estimate that these improvements will reduce sewer overflow by 72% in this region annually, significantly enhancing water safety by decreasing bacterial contamination.

“By increasing storage capacity, we will substantially reduce the number and frequency of overflow events, as well as the volume of combined sewer discharges in an area that is increasingly popular with rafters and kayakers,” they added.

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will conduct site investigations, preliminary engineering, contractor procurement, and final design work leading up to the projected groundbreaking in 2027. The $100 million project will be supported by state grants, with completion expected by 2029.

While construction may pose challenges for local residents, city officials acknowledge the need for community engagement. “There will be community impact, but we will mitigate these issues as much as possible,” DPU assured.

This initiative is a necessary response as lawmakers urge Richmond to reduce pollution in the natural resources that define Virginia’s capital.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube