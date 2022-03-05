Maggi Marshall

Maggi Marshall joined the CBS 6 team in February 2022. She’s excited to join this exceptional team and make another part of Virginia her home.

Prior to moving to Richmond, Maggi started her career as reporter in Roanoke, Virginia. During her two years reporting in the Valley, she extensively covered the 2021 Gubernatorial election, the 2020 protests and riots, and the impacts of COVID in schools.

Her coverage earned her high honors as AP of the Virginias Multimedia Journalist of the Year, and a Regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Before moving to Virginia, Maggi got her journalism degree from the University of South Carolina. There she interned for over a year at WIS-News10 in Columbia, and WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When she’s not working, the Florida native loves to be outdoors, and try new places. She’s always looking for a new restaurant, trail to walk, activity to try, or place to golf or play tennis. Maggi loves to connect with the community and volunteer her time to different organizations. She is a member of the Junior League and co-organizes a national yearly leadership seminar for hundreds of South Carolina high schoolers.