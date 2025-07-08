Fire breaks out at Phlow advanced manufacturing facility in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A fire broke out on the roof of Phlow advanced manufacturing facility in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread inside the building.

The call for the fire came in at 2:20 p.m., and according to a news release, Petersburg firefighters were on the scene along Normandy Drive within five minutes.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a section of the roof. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

"Fire departments from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, and Prince George assisted on-site and supported operations by backfilling Petersburg stations. There were no injuries," a Petersburg spokesperson said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.