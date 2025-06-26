Virginia reports record heat-related illnesses as temperatures soar across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is experiencing an unprecedented surge in heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue to impact residents across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that heat-related illnesses have spiked up to 85% on some days this week compared to past years, marking the highest reported day since tracking began in 2015.

"This summer, we're tracking well above the average we'd expect," Meredith Davis, VDH Epidemiologist, said.

Health officials note the spike closely follows temperature trends. The department tracks cases reported by emergency departments and urgent care centers, though they don't track the specific factors behind the increase.

People in their 30s currently make up the highest percentage of Virginians seeking heat-related health care this week. The VDH says this is likely because people in that age bracket are more likely to be outside for work compared to children and the elderly, who are generally more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

These reports include symptoms ranging from mild heat cramps to serious conditions like heat stroke.

"It's at least enough that the person is seeking health care at either an urgent care or an emergency department. And so I think most people wouldn't tend to go seek health care unless they felt pretty bad," Davis said.

While more hospitals and urgent care centers now report data than in previous years, VDH officials say these numbers stand out even when accounting for increased reporting.

"When we look at basically, the percentage of heat related illness among all the visits that are being reported, which would sort of account for that change in the number of facilities we're still seeing, you know the highest in these past couple of days compared to those previous years," she said.

The VDH warns that numbers could continue to climb as we head into July and urges people not to underestimate the heat.

"I think, to prioritize taking breaks in the shade, drinking as much water as possible, kind of being alert for the signs and symptoms of heat," Davis said.

Doctors advise seeking medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms after being in the heat: high temperature, cold clammy skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, confusion, or loss of consciousness.

