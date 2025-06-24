Accidental shooting injures friends at Midlothian home: 'Practice gun safety y'all'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three teenagers were injured Monday night in Chesterfield after one teen accidentally discharged a gun loaded with buckshot, according to police.

Kaiden Webb, a friend of the victims, described the chaotic scene that unfolded outside his Brandermill home.

"It was just five cop cars and I'm like what's going on then I see another five more pull up and three ambulances and I'm stressing what is going on," Webb said.

Webb later learned that his friends were injured while mishandling a firearm.

"I was just like man I hope they are okay and hope there are no serious injuries," Webb said. "They were messing around with a gun and someone's hand got shot and then one in the leg and another in the leg."

Chesterfield Police confirmed that all three teenagers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the accidental shooting reported just before midnight in the 2800 block of Fairgate Road, near the intersection of Genito Road and Brandermill Parkway in Midlothian.

"Practice gun safety y'all," Webb said. "If you're properly trained it shouldn't have happened but sometimes mistakes happen."

Brad Hughes, a Retail Firearms Representative at Town Gun Shop, emphasized several critical gun safety rules, including keeping guns unloaded, keeping fingers off triggers, and storing firearms securely in lockboxes.

"Go to a range where you can properly if something happens it can go down range otherwise you shouldn't be doing a show and tell with your firearm," Hughes said.

Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

