James River July 4th safety guide: Best spots for families as water reaches warning levels

RICHMOND, Va. — The James River is expected to draw thousands of visitors seeking recreation during the July 4th holiday weekend, but safety officials are urging caution as water levels rise.

Water levels are predicted to reach an "orange warning point" this weekend, according to Penelope Davenport of the James River Park System. She advises visitors to check river level signs in parking areas before entering the water.

"Wearing a light jacket and shoes is recommended," Davenport said. "Proceed with caution. But if the water is moving rapidly, it might not be a great place for little kids or those who aren't confident in their swimming abilities."

Davenport suggests specific locations for different activities. For families, she recommends Huguenot Flatwater because of its calmer conditions.

"The water right in front of the dock is relatively shallow and still upstream," she said. "Always use caution, especially since it is above a dam."

Pony Pasture offers better conditions for tubing with its gentle current.

"If you do get carried away a little bit by the current, it's easy to get back out at a rock a little farther downstream," she added.

Visitors planning to float from Pony Pasture to Reedy Creek should prepare for a three-hour journey. This requires staying hydrated and checking weather forecasts beforehand.

Davenport warns against tying tubes together, which creates safety hazards.

"Creating a situation where you can get hung up poses a high risk," she cautioned.

Even experienced swimmers should wear life jackets and sturdy shoes for better stability in the water.

"The river levels can be deceptive," she said. "There are high and low parts under the water that you can't see. So don't assume the depth based on visible surface conditions."

